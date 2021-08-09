Brunei sees record COVID-19 cases after first local infections in 15 months

Ain Bandial
·1 min read

By Ain Bandial

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) - Brunei reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a record daily tally, following the detection over the weekend of the Southeast Asian country's first locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in 15 months.

Brunei has implemented strict quarantine rules for inbound travellers and reported 406 infections since the onset of the pandemic. One cluster in the current outbreak was linked to a hotel quarantine centre, health minister Mohd Isham Jaafar said.

"Compared to the (outbreak) last year, we don't know the sources of many cases this time around," he said at a press conference on Monday.

The outbreak was causing quarantine centres to quickly fill up, and authorities were also investigating the possibility illegal border crossings between Brunei and Malaysia were the source of the latest infections, he said

"We know that the weakest chain is mainly smuggling routes and frontliners from the airport to hotels," he added.

Mohd Isham said over the weekend that samples taken from infected people had been sent to Singapore to test for the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

On Saturday, Brunei reported seven COVID-19 infections transmitted in the community - the first such infections since May 2020.

It immediately reinstated strict movement restrictions, including a ban on most public gatherings. Schools, mosques and most non-essential businesses have been closed.

Around 33% of the country's total population of 450,000 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to government data published on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ain Bandial in Bandar Seri Begawan and Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by James Pearson)

Recommended Stories

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system for COVID

    In an alert sent via text, city authorities wrote "the Covid-19 situation in Austin is dire."

  • The worst governor during this pandemic? Missouri’s Mike Parson comes close, but no

    If this disease hurt mostly the unborn instead of the unvaccinated, maybe then he would care? | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • "The world needs a reality check," health expert warns as COVID surges

    As COVID-19 case numbers surge across the United States and globally due to highly contagious variants of the virus, experts warn that people are not learning the lessons of the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Resistance to the measures that could tamper the virus' spread — masking, social distancing, and most importantly, vaccination — could draw out the length of the pandemic and keep a return to normal life at bay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

    Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five mill

  • I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

    Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caut

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Michigan hospital ends relationship with Kirk Cousins after anti-vaccination remarks

    Michigan's Holland Hospital has ended its relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins after Cousins' anti-vaccination remarks.

  • ‘It’s getting worse by the hour.’ Texas is being tested by COVID-19, and we’re weak

    Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

    Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.Since previous studies have concluded that flavonoids—a large group of naturally occurring compounds found in plants that act as powerful antioxidant agents—can slow down or prevent mental decline, medical rese

  • Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

  • Fears as more children falling ill in latest US Covid surge and school approaches

    National Institutes of Health director says 1,450 kids in hospital Teachers union shifts, calls for vaccine mandates for teachers NIH director Francis Collins holds up a model of the coronavirus as he testifies before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on 26 May 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Amid increased fears that children are now both victims and vectors of the latest Covid-19 variant surge, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins signaled on Sunday that

  • Public health collides with politics as latest wave of mask wars take off

    Twenty months into the pandemic, the latest wave of the face-mask culture war is in full swing. Parents are protesting in school board meetings from Virginia Beach to Stafford County, Va., demanding their children be allowed to attend school maskless. In Congress, Republicans are revolting, defiant after the Capitol Hill physician again required masks on the floor. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It's just a snapshot

  • "Where the hell are the data?": Biden officials grow frustrated with lack of CDC visibility

    America is increasingly reliant on data coming from other countries or from drug companies about the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness over time, particularly when it comes to the Delta variant. Between the lines: Top Biden officials are growing frustrated with the lack of internal visibility into data being collected by the CDC, particularly as they try to deal with Delta's spread.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the n

  • What Iceland’s rising Covid-19 case count tells us about vaccine efficacy

    Iceland has such a high vaccination rate that it's seeing more Covid-19 cases among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. But the death rate is still zero.

  • Texas capital Austin activates emergency alert system as hospital beds fill with Covid patients

    “Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases,” the county medical director warned