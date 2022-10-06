Bruising, speedy Deebo Samuel is NFL's most unique threat, Steve Young says

Young: Bruising, speedy Deebo is NFL's most unique threat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel left everyone in the dust Monday night.

His 57-yard touchdown in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the longest offensive play of San Francisco's young season, was the perfect representation of what he brings to the gridiron each week.

Speed. Power. Shiftiness. And a bit more speed.

"There's nobody [in the NFL] who can line up out wide, line up in the slot, and line up in the I, and [be] a threat," former 49ers quarterback Steve Young said Wednesday on KNBR. "That's a completely unique human being.

"You meet Deebo, and you're going to go, 'I don't want to tackle him. No way. I don't want to tackle him.' You don't know it until you walk up next to him."

Samuel easily broke two tackles on the big play, one of those being an attempt by three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- moment he had a bit of fun with on social media.

To give Samuel's dominance perspective, Young assessed the wide back's skill set compared to a pair of former teammates, 49ers greats Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens.

"How many times have you seen Jerry go to the ground when catching the ball? Like, super rare," Young said. "That guy, his body could somehow reach down to grab balls, and he would stay up, and he was always on the move. Jerry Rice diving for a ball? He didn't dive. He would just stretch out and grab it, and keep running. It was the most amazing thing.

"And Jerry had the ability to make people miss. And he had really deceptive speed and an ability to stop and start, so people had a tough time taking him down.

"Deebo has many of the same qualities, but if you ever meet Deebo, he has the body, the torso of -- I'm going to overstate it -- but an offensive lineman. It is thick. Like, he's thick and strong.

"So what happens with corners and safeties, he catches the ball, and their brains are trying to tackle a wide receiver, but their body can't handle the size of Deebo, and he just runs through it. He runs through the tackles. And then he has the speed.

"And Terrell had that as well," Young continued. "Terrell was a wrecking ball, right? He would just run you over and had amazing speed. So you're talking about three of the greatest kind of receivers. I know we're not going to rank them, but I just think they're all different body types, but Deebo, he's got a thickness that those other two guys don't have in that way.

"When they go to wrap them up, they've got to do one-and-a-half times around him because he's that strong."

Through four games, the versatile Samuel has tallied 359 total yards -- 113 on the ground and 246 through the air. That ranks 22nd in the NFL.

But as he displayed Monday night at Levi's Stadium, Samuel is just getting started.

