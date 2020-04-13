Bruins' Zdeno Chara sends message to Tuukka Rask's haters on Instagram

Zdeno Chara was in the mood to defend Tuukka Rask on Monday -- and he brought evidence.

The Bruins defenseman interrupted his self-isolation to pump Rask's tires on Instagram after someone apparently asked him if Boston can win the Stanley Cup with Rask as its goaltender.

Chara came out guns blazing with a quality stat: Before the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rask led all qualified goaltenders in goals against average (it's actually 2.12, Zdeno).

Rask (41 games started) and backup Jaroslav Halak (29 games started) also helped the Bruins amass 100 points (the most in the NHL), while Rask ranks second among qualified goalies with a .929 save percentage.

Chara's takeaway: His goaltender is "Boston's Wall." We don't hate that nickname.

Rask backed up Tim Thomas for the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup run but still hasn't won a Cup as a starter, falling painfully short in 2013 and 2019. The 33-year-old also hinted at retirement after his contract expires in 2021.

Rask is enjoying one of the best seasons of his NHL career, though, and Chara clearly believes Boston can win a championship with the veteran netminder between the pipes.

When the Bruins will get the chance to compete for a Cup remains to be seen.

