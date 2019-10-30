Bruins' Zdeno Chara goes after Evander Kane following elbow on Charlie McAvoy

The Boston Bruins pummeled the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, and that almost wasn't the only pummeling that took place at TD Garden.

Early in the third period, Sharks forward Evander Kane threw an elbow into the face of B's defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Zdeno Chara took exception to the hit on his young teammate, and things escalated from there.

Watch below:

Things are getting physical in Boston 😡 pic.twitter.com/HJ1W1rxclf — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 30, 2019

Fortunately for Kane and his teammate Brenden Dillon, the officials prevented the 6-foot-9 Chara from doing any damage.

Evander Kane demonstrates how to hide behind the linesman! pic.twitter.com/BnWEER2LsC — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) October 30, 2019

This is far from Kane's first run-in with the Bruins. Back in 2017, Kane got into it with another B's defenseman in Kevan Miller. Last season, Kane dropped the gloves with Chara and was quickly reminded why that's a terrible idea.

The Bruins went on to win Tuesday's game by a score of 5-1 and improve to 9-1-2 on the season.

