Bruins were last victims in a Blues title run unlike any in U.S. sports

Back in 2001, an underdog New England team stunned a St. Louis favorite in Super Bowl XXXVI to complete a historic championship season.

It's safe to say the script was flipped Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Blues flattened the Boston Bruins 4-1 on home ice in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to capture their first title in franchise history.

But here's what made that win even more impressive (and more devastating if you're a Bruins fan): The Blues were literally dead-last in the NHL standings on Jan. 2.

Not surprisingly, they're the first team in the NHL's expansion era to go from worst to first.

The @StLouisBlues won the #StanleyCup for the first time in their 52-year history.



They are the first team in the NHL's expansion era to win a championship after ranking last place in the overall League standings at any point after its 30th game of the season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/mHxowQ5jpG



— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 13, 2019

In fact, St. Louis is the first team in the modern are of any of the North American pro sports leagues (NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB) to win a title after ranking last in its league earlier that season.

The @StLouisBlues are the first team from any of the four major North American sports leagues to win a title after placing last place overall in the league standings after one-quarter or more of the season's games (since 1967-68). #NHLStats #Game7 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1MJkiLTZ2O — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 13, 2019

Craig Berube's club had a .405 winning percentage nearly halfway (38 games) through its season but rallied to finish third in the Western Conference to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where all bets are off.

Want a better sense of how much the odds were stacked against St. Louis? A $400 bet on the Blues to win the Cup just cashed in at $100,000.

Scott Berry, who won $100K from a $400 bet in January in the Blues to win, isn't the only big winner. Moments after he placed his bet, he texted his friend, Brendan Chapel, who risked $200 at the same sportsbook. He also didn't hedge. He's $50,000 richer tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFTl6C5WEF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

It's no wonder the Bruins were so devastated in the dressing room Wednesday night after being on the wrong side of history.

