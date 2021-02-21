Bruins to wear 'reverse retro' jersey for first time in NHL Outdoors game vs. Flyers

Bruins to wear 'reverse retro' jersey for first time vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are getting ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL Outdoor series at Lake Tahoe. And for the first time, they'll get a chance to wear their "reverse retro" jerseys.

The NHL unveiled these alternate jerseys, which play on throwback jerseys for each squad and reverses their primary color scheme, for the 2021 NHL season. All 31 teams have one, but Boston had yet to wear theirs in a game before Sunday night.

The B's jersey features a gold jersey with black-and-white trim and two logos -- the Spoked B on the chest and the "Pooh Bear" on the shoulder. Thanks to the NHL on NBC Twitter account, you can get a sneak peek at the sweaters a few hours ahead of the game.

These are pretty sharp-looking, and it's cool to see the B's wearing a gold jersey. The last time they did that was the 2010 Winter Classic. Since then, the team has been to three Stanley Cup Finals and has played outdoors twice more.

We'll soon see if these new jerseys bring the Bruins any luck. They are 10-3-2 on the season, but they have lost back-to-back games in regulation. Perhaps the gold jerseys will snap them out of their two-game skid.

And if that happens, maybe we'll see these jerseys a bit more moving forward.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers will take place Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBCSN. For more information on how to tune into the game, click here.