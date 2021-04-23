Bruins vs. Sabres highlights: B's win sixth straight game, 5-1
Highlights: Bruins beat Sabres for sixth straight win, 5-1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was impressive once again for the B's, stopping 29 of the Sabres' 30 shots. Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season in the first period, then Matt Grzelcyk, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie and David Krejci followed with goals of their own.
Here's a complete recap of the B's win as Boston improves to 6-0-0 since the NHL trade deadline.
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 5, Sabres 1
BRUINS' RECORD: 27-12-6
Bruins vs. Sabres highlights
Brad Marchand once again strikes first:
Getting us started - again.#NHLBruins | @Bmarch63 pic.twitter.com/iyBNwduTmy
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2021
Matt Grzelcyk puts the B's back up one:
🚨GOAL!🚨
Grzelcyk’s point shot gives the Bruins the lead! #NHLBruins 2#LetsGoBuffalo 1 pic.twitter.com/Pgbk8DzAjl
— Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) April 23, 2021
David Pastrnak makes it 3-1 Bruins:
A little breathing room. 🍝 #NHLBruins | @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/P8IlGWIlYV
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2021
Nick Ritchie with some insurance:
Ritch gets in on the fun.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0TDNaX1pAr
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2021
Bruins schedule
Friday, April 23: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET