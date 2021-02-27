Bruins vs. Rangers highlights: B's defense falters again in big loss

Highlights: Bruins defense falters again in big loss vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins struggles against New York teams continued on Friday night.

After losing to the Islanders by a score of 7-2, the team took on the Rangers. The results were largely the same even with Tuukka Rask taking over in net for Jaroslav Halak. Rask saved 28 of 34 shots in the 6-2 loss.

Rask's effort wasn't the only problem. It's clear that the absence of Jeremy Lauzon, who is out with a broken hand, is impacting the B's defense, as they looked out of sync on that end of the ice for a second consecutive game.

On the bright side, Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, and with his goal came a milestone. Bergeron passed Bobby Orr for the fifth-most points in Bruins franchise history. Brad Marchand also scored, and that goal was the 300th of his NHL career.

Here are the highlights from the B's loss:

FINAL SCORE: Rangers 6, Bruins 2

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 11-5-2

HIGHLIGHTS

Julien Gauthier opens the scoring with Rask screened off:

Ryan Strome doubles the Rangers' lead:

Patrice Bergeron sets a milestone for the Bruins and cuts the deficit to one:

Colin Blackwell tips home an Adam Fox blast to put the Rangers up two again:

He's clutch, what can we say. pic.twitter.com/9U292Wp0Be — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 27, 2021

Twelve seconds after Blackwell's goal, Chris Kreider scores after some lackadaisical effort on the B's back end:

Piano Man at The Garden. Name something better. pic.twitter.com/r5iEDC4Dxe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 27, 2021

Pavel Buchnevich taps home a beautiful feed from Fox:

UP NEXT:

Sunday, Feb. 28 vs. New York Rangers, 12 p.m. ET