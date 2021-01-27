Bruins vs. Penguins highlights: Craig Smith wins it for B's in OT
Bruins beat Penguins 3-2 as Craig Smith scores in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to three games on Tuesday by edging out the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
Brad Marchand and Nick Ritchie notched the B's two early goals, then the Penguins forced OT with goals from Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen. Craig Smith played the hero with the overtime goal for Boston.
Mic'd up Frederic taunting Subban is absolute gold
The bad news for the Bruins: forward Jake DeBrusk exited the game in the second period with what the team is calling a lower-body injury.
Here's a recap of the B's win:
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Penguins 2 (OT)
BRUINS RECORD: 4-1-1
HIGHLIGHTS
Brad Marchand gets the Bruins on the board first with his 28th (!) career short-handed goal:
Yet another SHG for Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63)! pic.twitter.com/UfWrA76r4V
— NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2021
Nick Ritchie extends the B's lead by poking one past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry:
2⃣1⃣ from his office.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/N6NK2wyV8j
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021
Jason Zucker sparks the Penguins comeback with a goal in the third period:
O'Connor (first NHL point!) ➡️ McCann ➡️ Zucker ➡️ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YYjDcXVK9U
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2021
Kasperi Kapanen blows by Charlie McAvoy and puts one past Rask to tie it up at 2:
MORE OF THIS, PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/Jl57xMw3rm
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2021
Craig Smith wins it for the Bruins in overtime:
🚨GAME OVER🚨
Craig Smith gets the game winner!!!!#NHLBruins 3#LetsGoPens 2 pic.twitter.com/Foxp7g0kB3
— Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) January 27, 2021
UP NEXT
Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Penguins