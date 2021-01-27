Bruins vs. Penguins highlights: Craig Smith wins it for B's in OT

Bruins beat Penguins 3-2 as Craig Smith scores in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to three games on Tuesday by edging out the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.

Brad Marchand and Nick Ritchie notched the B's two early goals, then the Penguins forced OT with goals from Jason Zucker and Kasperi Kapanen. Craig Smith played the hero with the overtime goal for Boston.

The bad news for the Bruins: forward Jake DeBrusk exited the game in the second period with what the team is calling a lower-body injury.

Here's a recap of the B's win:

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 4-1-1

HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Marchand gets the Bruins on the board first with his 28th (!) career short-handed goal:

Nick Ritchie extends the B's lead by poking one past Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry:

Jason Zucker sparks the Penguins comeback with a goal in the third period:

O'Connor (first NHL point!) ➡️ McCann ➡️ Zucker ➡️ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YYjDcXVK9U — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 27, 2021

Kasperi Kapanen blows by Charlie McAvoy and puts one past Rask to tie it up at 2:

Story continues

Craig Smith wins it for the Bruins in overtime:

🚨GAME OVER🚨



Craig Smith gets the game winner!!!!#NHLBruins 3#LetsGoPens 2 pic.twitter.com/Foxp7g0kB3 — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) January 27, 2021

UP NEXT

Thursday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. vs. Penguins