Bruins vs. Panthers live stream: Watch NHL first round Game 4 online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their horrible Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers with an excellent performance in Friday night's Game 3 at FLA Live Arena.

Despite being without top-six centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins dominated play for most of Game 3 and won 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Charlie Coyle was elevated to the No. 1 center role in Bergeron's absence and gave one of the best postseason performances of his career.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark also stepped up with a much-improved performance and made 28 saves on 30 shots for his second win of the series.

Sunday afternoon's Game 4 is basically a must-win matchup for the Panthers. They cannot afford to go down 3-1 in this series with two of the final three games being played at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins also could get Bergeron back in the lineup for Game 5.

Will the Panthers tie the series, or will the Bruins take a commanding 3-1 lead back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday night? Here's everything you need to know to watch Bruins vs. Panthers Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

What time do the Bruins play the Panthers?

Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Florida.

What TV channel is Bruins vs. Panthers?

Bruins-Panthers will air on TNT.

How to stream Bruins vs. Panthers live online

Game 4 live steam: TNT