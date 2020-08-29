The Boston Bruins will face their first difficult test of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Saturday's Game 4.

The B's were dominated all over the ice in a 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of their second round series on Wednesday night. It was one of the worst playoff losses in B's history.

Teams that fall behind 2-1 in a best-of-seven series go on to lose the series 67 percent of the time, so history is against the Bruins.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

However, the B's are an experienced team with a veteran core that's won a Stanley Cup title. They won't panic after an ugly loss, but immediate improvements must be made or the Lightning will take a giant step toward reaching the Eastern Conference Final.

One of the keys for the Bruins is staying out of the penalty box. Boston took too many penalties in Game 3 and the Tampa Bay power play scored three times.

Will the Bruins bounce back and even the series, or will the Lightning take a commanding 3-1 lead? Here's how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning Game 4 online.

When: Saturday, Aug. 29, at 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports





Bruins vs. Lightning live stream: Watch NHL Playoff Game 4 online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston