Bruins vs. Islanders highlights: Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles
Highlights: Hall scores again as Swayman shuts out Isles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins couldn't beat the New York Islanders in their first five meetings of the season. Now, they've beat them twice in just two days.
The B's weren't quite as dominant as they were on Thursday, but they still looked good in their Friday night victory.
Once again, Taylor Hall was able to get on the scoreboard. The team's marquee trade deadline acquisition gave the Bruins a two-goal lead with a tip-in goal early in the second period to mark his second goal in three games with Boston. Incredibly, he had just two goals in his previous 37 games with the Buffalo Sabres.
Curtis Lazar, who was acquired as a part of the Hall trade, also found the back of the net. The fourth-line center had an empty netter that sealed the Bruins victory.
With Tuukka Rask sitting out the latter end of a back-to-back, the Bruins went with Jeremy Swayman in goal and he put forth a phenomenal effort. Though the Bruins defense was a bit leaky on Friday and allowed several breakaways, Swayman saved all 25 of the shots that came his way. The rookie continues to fill in well for Jaroslav Halak and showcase why the B's have a bright future in net.
Here are the highlights from another Bruins win that moved them six points ahead of the New York Rangers in the East Division standings.
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Islanders 0
BRUINS' RECORD: 24-12-6
HIGHLIGHTS
Mike Reilly finds David Pastrnak with seconds left in the first period:
.@mreilly93 ➡️ @pastrnak96 🙌#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/mFk4cY8vTV
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2021
Jeremy Swayman makes an excellent stop on an Islanders breakaway:
https://t.co/1wRy1HTRbe pic.twitter.com/yi7QhTxmiA
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2021
Taylor Hall tips home a perfect feed from David Krejci:
Without further ado.#NHLBruins | @hallsy09 pic.twitter.com/SR5a4gsIDv
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2021
UP NEXT:
The Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.