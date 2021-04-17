Bruins vs. Islanders highlights: Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights: Hall scores again as Swayman shuts out Isles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins couldn't beat the New York Islanders in their first five meetings of the season. Now, they've beat them twice in just two days.

The B's weren't quite as dominant as they were on Thursday, but they still looked good in their Friday night victory.

Once again, Taylor Hall was able to get on the scoreboard. The team's marquee trade deadline acquisition gave the Bruins a two-goal lead with a tip-in goal early in the second period to mark his second goal in three games with Boston. Incredibly, he had just two goals in his previous 37 games with the Buffalo Sabres.

Curtis Lazar, who was acquired as a part of the Hall trade, also found the back of the net. The fourth-line center had an empty netter that sealed the Bruins victory.

With Tuukka Rask sitting out the latter end of a back-to-back, the Bruins went with Jeremy Swayman in goal and he put forth a phenomenal effort. Though the Bruins defense was a bit leaky on Friday and allowed several breakaways, Swayman saved all 25 of the shots that came his way. The rookie continues to fill in well for Jaroslav Halak and showcase why the B's have a bright future in net.

Here are the highlights from another Bruins win that moved them six points ahead of the New York Rangers in the East Division standings.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 3, Islanders 0

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 24-12-6

HIGHLIGHTS

Mike Reilly finds David Pastrnak with seconds left in the first period:

Jeremy Swayman makes an excellent stop on an Islanders breakaway:

Taylor Hall tips home a perfect feed from David Krejci:

UP NEXT:

The Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.

Recommended Stories

  • Hall scores, Rask returns in Bruins 4-1 win over Islanders

    Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his 300th career victory — and his first since February — as the Bruins dominated the New York Islanders and won 4-1 on Thursday night. Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury.

  • Islanders blanked by Bruins in 3-0 shutout

    Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights.

  • And down the stretch they come

    With the NHL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the NHL is headed for the finish line with less than a month to play in the season (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, 04/16/2021

  • J.T. Miller laments Canucks' brutal post-COVID schedule: 'Hard to comprehend'

    The Canucks face a ridiculous road to finishing their season after the club halted activities for several weeks amid a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Taylor Hall with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    Taylor Hall (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 04/16/2021

  • Nick Saban says Alabama has a strategy for new NCAA transfer policy

    During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters Thursday, Saban was asked about the new policy and whether it will affect how he goes about building future teams. “We have thought about a strategy that we're going to use,” Saban said. In the past, Saban hasn’t typically relied on transfers to strengthen his roster.

  • Pete Rose Swears Off Betting on Baseball as Gambling Millions Roll In

    Pete Rose just turned 80 years old on Wednesday, and he’s reconciled to his lot. Suspended from Major League Baseball since 1989 for betting on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds, Rose doesn’t believe he’s ever getting back in. At his age, time isn’t on his side. In an exclusive interview with Sportico on […]

  • Congressional Democrats blast 'unconscionable' Biden decision capping refugee admittance

    Biden had promised to raise the number of refugees allowed to 125,000 but is maintaining the record low of 15,000 set by Trump.

  • Happy 69th birthday, Bill Belichick

    Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably doesn’t hear from former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski very often. If Belichick is ever going to hear from Gronkowski, it’s now. Belichick was born 69 years ago today. Over the weekend, we touched on the question of how long Belichick will keep going. At one point, he said he [more]

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Postponed Timberwolves-Nets game rescheduled for Tuesday, NBA announces

    The Nets and Timberwolves will play on Tuesday afternoon to make up for Monday's postponed game.

  • World champion Coleman's ban reduced but he still misses Olympics

    World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year. The sprinter had been given a two-year suspension by an independent tribunal of track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in October last year.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Julia Budd expects to shine at Bellator 257

    Following a loss to Cris Cyborg in January that cost her the Bellator featherweight championship, and the onset of the coronavirus lockdowns, for former titleholder Julia Budd getting an opportunity to close out her 2020 against Jessy Miele at Bellator 244 last August was a big thing. Budd was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory over Miele and get herself back on track, continuing the trend of never having lost two fights in a row during her 11-year career. “I felt like it was awesome that I was able to get back in there after my fight with Cyborg in early 2020,” Budd told MMAWeekly.com. “I was hoping to get in there even sooner so it’s awesome that I’m back on one of the early (2021) Bellator cards back in there (following the win). “I was happy but I really wanted the finish in that fight. I always want to even do better than I do, but I was proud of myself.” In her constant journey to improve, Budd ran into an unexpected adjustment she had to make in training this past year. “I’m just constantly evolving and getting better in every aspect,” said Budd. “I train my wrestling. I train my ground. I train my striking. I’m constantly evolving my skills so I can go in there and have better performances and look for those finishes earlier. “Adjusting from five-round fights to three-round fights has been a little bit of adjustment, so it’s been nice getting training for three-round fights in.” This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Budd (14-3) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Dayana Silva (9-5) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 257. UFC champ Francis Ngannou and champion boxer Tyson Fury butt heads “I was familiar with her before Bellator mentioned her, and after studying her and seeing what she does, I feel like my overall experience, my strength, and how well-rounded I am as a mixed martial artist is going to play into how I’m going to get that win that night,” Budd said of facing Silva. “I respect her. I respect the team she comes from. I’ve seen she’s been doing MMA for longer than I have, but I’m prepared and I know I’m going to go out there and shine.” Having gone through what she did in 2020, Budd is just looking to approach things one opportunity at a time as she seeks to work her way back into title contention this year. “I think the last year has definitely taught me to take it one fight at a time, one day at a time, so this is the most important fight for me, and making sure I make a statement of who I am and why I was the champ for so long,” said Budd. “I’m still super hungry and motivated and I’m not going anywhere.”

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

    NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway. Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed […]

  • MLB roundup: Dodgers extend winning streak to 6

    Justin Turner and Max Muncy hit three-run home runs as Los Angeles rallied twice to earn a 7-5 victory over visiting Colorado on Thursday and extend its winning streak to six games.

  • Nets have three of the best one-on-one scorers among active players

    When healthy, loaded with all their star power, the current iteration of the Brooklyn Nets will have arguably the best offense of all time.