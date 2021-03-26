Bruins vs. Islanders highlights: B's blow early lead, fall in OT

Highlights: Bruins blow early lead vs. Islanders, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At last, fans were back inside TD Garden on Thursday night to watch their Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders. Unfortunately, they weren't treated to a victory.

The Bruins held an early two-goal lead, but the Islanders scored three unanswered goals. Anders Bjork forced overtime with a goal immediately after New York's third, but the Isles were able to prevail with a quick OT goal.

Making matters even worse for the B's is goaltender Tuukka Rask exited the game after the first period with an upper-body injury. It's unclear whether it was due to the same back injury that had kept him sidelined since March 7.

FINAL SCORE: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 16-8-5

HIGHLIGHTS

Karson Kuhlman strikes first for B's:

Steven Kampfer makes it 2-0:

Isles get on the board:

Josh Bailey ties it:

Story continues

Brock with the feed and Bailey with the rip!



All tied at 2 with a few ticks under 14 minutes to play! pic.twitter.com/tDQR11XUL7 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021

Anders Bjork forces OT:

Islanders win it 21 seconds into overtime:

🚨GAME OVER🚨



Beauvillier pokes a trickling puck into the net and the #Isles win it 21 seconds into overtime.#NHLBruins 3#Isles 4 pic.twitter.com/yVAYZevXOg — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 26, 2021

UP NEXT:

Saturday, March 27, vs. Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m. ET