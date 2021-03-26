Bruins vs. Islanders highlights: B's blow early lead, fall in OT
At last, fans were back inside TD Garden on Thursday night to watch their Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders. Unfortunately, they weren't treated to a victory.
The Bruins held an early two-goal lead, but the Islanders scored three unanswered goals. Anders Bjork forced overtime with a goal immediately after New York's third, but the Isles were able to prevail with a quick OT goal.
Making matters even worse for the B's is goaltender Tuukka Rask exited the game after the first period with an upper-body injury. It's unclear whether it was due to the same back injury that had kept him sidelined since March 7.
FINAL SCORE: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
BRUINS RECORD: 16-8-5
HIGHLIGHTS
Karson Kuhlman strikes first for B's:
Shoot from anywhere.@K_Kuhlman20 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Q8e5xIi1rv
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2021
Steven Kampfer makes it 2-0:
🚀🚀🚀#NHLBruins | @SteveKampfer47 pic.twitter.com/E5dlkp8zia
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2021
Isles get on the board:
Komarov-->Mayfield-->Pageau-->🚨 pic.twitter.com/FueBWcdfRW
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021
Josh Bailey ties it:
Brock with the feed and Bailey with the rip!
All tied at 2 with a few ticks under 14 minutes to play! pic.twitter.com/tDQR11XUL7
— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 26, 2021
Anders Bjork forces OT:
🚨GOAL🚨
54 seconds after an #Isles goal, Bjork ties it up for the #NHLBruins!#NHLBruins 3#Isles 3 pic.twitter.com/Fc7Daj6fFp
— Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 26, 2021
Islanders win it 21 seconds into overtime:
🚨GAME OVER🚨
Beauvillier pokes a trickling puck into the net and the #Isles win it 21 seconds into overtime.#NHLBruins 3#Isles 4 pic.twitter.com/yVAYZevXOg
— Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) March 26, 2021
UP NEXT:
Saturday, March 27, vs. Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m. ET