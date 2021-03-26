Bruins vs. Islanders highlights: B's blow early lead, fall in OT

Justin Leger
·2 min read
Highlights: Bruins blow early lead vs. Islanders, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At last, fans were back inside TD Garden on Thursday night to watch their Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders. Unfortunately, they weren't treated to a victory.

The Bruins held an early two-goal lead, but the Islanders scored three unanswered goals. Anders Bjork forced overtime with a goal immediately after New York's third, but the Isles were able to prevail with a quick OT goal.

Making matters even worse for the B's is goaltender Tuukka Rask exited the game after the first period with an upper-body injury. It's unclear whether it was due to the same back injury that had kept him sidelined since March 7.

FINAL SCORE: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 16-8-5

HIGHLIGHTS

Karson Kuhlman strikes first for B's:

Steven Kampfer makes it 2-0:

Isles get on the board:

Josh Bailey ties it:

Anders Bjork forces OT:

Islanders win it 21 seconds into overtime:

UP NEXT:

Saturday, March 27, vs. Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m. ET

