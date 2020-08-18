Bruins vs. Hurricanes highlights: Comeback win in Game 4 gives B's 3-1 series lead

FINAL SCORE: Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3

IN BRIEF: The Hurricanes were poised to even their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins on Monday night, and then an avalanche of B's goals happened.

Boston scored four unanswered goals in a 6:51 span during the third period and held on for a 4-3 victory. Three of those goals came after a huge open ice hit that Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy put on Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal. The hit clearly injected some much-needed energy into the B's.

The win gives the Bruins a commanding 3-1 series lead. The B's will advance to the second round if they beat the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk scored two of those third-period goals, finally busting out of his offensive slump. DeBrusk had tallied only two goals in his previous 20 games dating back to the regular season.

B's goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who played fantastic in Game 3, didn't play well at all Monday night and gave up three goals on 19 shots. The first two goals he allowed were pretty soft. Luckily for Halak, he didn't have to work particularly hard in the third period as the B's allowed only one shot on net in the final 20 minutes.

SERIES: 3-1 Bruins

Justin Williams got the Hurricanes on the board first with a goal at 9:17 of the opening period.



I C E B R E A K E R 🚨#TakeWarning... the @Canes open up scoring. pic.twitter.com/LHzVRyxT3d — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 18, 2020

Jordan Martinook doubled Carolina's lead at 12:08 of the second period.

Jake DeBrusk's first goal of the series started the comeback for Boston.

The Bruins tied the score with 9:50 remaining in the third period on a Connor Clifton goal.

Ohhhh baby, things just got INTERESTING.



Come for the goal, stay for the @NHLBruins bench celly 💯#NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/YVPv8V1UD1



— #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 18, 2020

The Bruins kept attacking and took their first lead of the night when Torey Krug made a great pass off the boards to find Brad Marchand, who beat 'Canes goalie James Remier for the go-ahead tally.

BRAD MARCHAND!!



A silky smooth goal to flip the script and put the @NHLBruins on 🔝#NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HGGOuMT6hH



— #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 18, 2020

DeBrusk scored again to give Boston a 4-2 lead.

The Bruins didn't just get hot... they got 🔥 H O T 🔥



Jake DeBrusk nets his 2nd of the period. #NHLBruins | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UO5QMsABoT



— #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 18, 2020

Teuvo Teravainen's second goal of the series cut the deficit to 4-3 with 1:27 remaining in regulation.

Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.



Bruins vs. Hurricanes highlights: Comeback win in Game 4 gives B's 3-1 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston