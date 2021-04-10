Bruins vs. Flyers highlights: Philly keeps playoff hopes alive in comeback win

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Highlights: Flyers keep playoff hopes alive in comeback win vs. Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' four-game point streak ended Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers on the road.

The B's opened the scoring in the first period when Patrice Bergeron tallied his seventh goal in six games. Unfortunately for Boston, the Flyers dominated the game from that point and earned a comeback win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman started his third consecutive game and took his first NHL loss. He allowed three goals on 23 shots.

NHL trade deadline: Updated list of top targets for Boston Bruins

Boston's lead over Philadelphia for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division is now four points. The B's do have two games in hand, though.

These teams will not play each other again during the regular season. The Bruins finished the season series versus the Flyers with a 6-1-1 record.

FINAL SCORE: Flyers 3, Bruins 2

BOX SCORE

BRUINS' RECORD: 21-11-6

HIGHLIGHTS

Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board with his 16th goal of the season.

Travis Konecny equalized for the Flyers a little more than halfway through the first period.

Shayne Gostisbehere gave the Flyers a lead after the first period for the first time in 14 (!) games.

Jake DeBrusk tied the score at two with his first goal since March 18.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was way too aggressive on this play and Sean Couturier made him pay.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home to TD Garden for a Sunday matchup against the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

