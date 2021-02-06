Bruins vs. Flyers highlights: Brad Marchand, Sean Kuraly score twice in 27 seconds to sink Flyers

Bruins score twice in 27 seconds to sink Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't look like the Boston Bruins were going to be able to beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night. Through two and a half periods, the Bruins hadn't been able to put a shot past Brian Elliott. Though Tuukka Rask was putting forth a sparkling effort, it seemed like the team's lacking offense would doom them.

But then, as they have so often done this season, the Bruins managed to pull off a third-period comeback. They scored twice in 27 seconds to overpower the Flyers and extended their points streak to eight games in the win.

Here are the top highlights from the Bruins' latest comeback victory.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 2, Flyers 1

BRUINS RECORD: 8-1-2

HIGHLIGHTS

It was a physical, hard-fought, scoreless first period between the Bruins and the Flyers. The Bruins ultimately committed four penalties, including a five-minute major awarded to Connor Clifton for his fight against Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Connor Clifton and Nicolas Aube-Kubel with a really solid fight: pic.twitter.com/FZdOj6cyxk — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 6, 2021

More of the same following in the second period, as the two teams failed to get much going offensively. Joel Farabee had the best chance of the period on a penalty shot, but Tuukka Rask managed to make an impressive save against him.

To open the third period, the Flyers opened the scoring off a tip from James Van Riemsdyk.

JVR putting the Flyers on the board! pic.twitter.com/69ujf45WR2 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 6, 2021

Just when it looked like the Bruins weren't going to be able to get a puck past Elliott, Brad Marchand cleaned up a rebound with a nifty, diving goal to tie things up at 1-1. That completed the team's fourth third-period comeback in as many games.

Just 27 seconds later, Sean Kuraly launched a laser off the post and into the back of the net. That gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

