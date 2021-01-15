Bruins vs. Devils highlights: Brad Marchand leads B's to shootout victory

Marchand leads B's to shootout win in season opener, 3-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What a way to begin the 2021 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins did their best to make it interesting, but they were able to outlast the New Jersey Devils in a shootout thanks to Brad Marchand. Marchand also scored the Bruins' first goal of the campaign in the first period.

The B's outshot the Devils 37-22 in the win. Tuukka Rask was outstanding down the stretch for Boston, coming up with clutch save after clutch save in overtime and keeping the Devils from scoring in the shootout.

Nick Ritchie also made an impact, giving the Bruins a go-ahead goal in the third period.

Here's a recap of the Bruins' opener:

FINAL SCORE: Boston Bruins 3, New Jersey Devils 2

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 1-0

HIGHLIGHTS

Brad Marchand scored the Bruins' first goal of the 2021 season late in the first period, giving the B's a 1-0 lead:

Tuukka Rask came up clutch with a beautiful pad save in the second period:

Miles Wood put one past Rask in the third period to tie it up for the Devils:

Wood ya believe it? pic.twitter.com/wSyINF4GBE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2021

The B's jumped back ahead after Nick Ritchie scored a power play goal with seven minutes left in the third:

Story continues

Ty Smith wasted no time tying it back up at 2-2 and force overtime:

Big night for the kid 🤩



🚨: Smith

🍎: Tennyson

🍏: Hughes pic.twitter.com/RZ1eGOg2du — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 15, 2021

Marchand wins it for the Bruins in the shootout:

🚨BRUINS WIN!🚨



Brad Marchand wins it in the shootout! #NHLBruins 3#NJDevils 2 pic.twitter.com/zZnLAXcsrK — Boston Bruins on CLNS (@BruinsCLNS) January 15, 2021

UP NEXT

Saturday, Jan. 16, 1 p.m.: at New Jersey Devils

Monday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.: at New York Islanders

Thursday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.: vs. Philadelphia Flyers