Bruins vs. Capitals lines: David Pastrnak returns to make season debut

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
What Bruins' lines vs. Caps will look like in Pastrnak's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will have their full complement of stars against the second-best team in hockey.

David Pastrnak will make his season debut Saturday night against the Washington Capitals, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed before the game.

Pastrnak underwent offseason hip surgery and wasn't expected to return until mid-February, but the Bruins forward has been ahead of schedule in his rehab and only has missed the team's first seven games.

NHL Power Rankings: Bruins, Capitals among league's elite

Pastrnak should provide a huge boost to a Boston offense that's been red-hot lately with 18 goals in its last four contests. The 24-year-old tied Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin for the NHL's goal-scoring title last season with 48 and has topped 30 goals in four consecutive seasons.

The seventh-year winger will reunite with center Patrice Bergeron and left winger Brad Marchand on the Bruins' "Perfection Line," which will battle against old friend Zdeno Chara in the Capitals defenseman's first game against his former club.

Forward Karson Kuhlman also is set to play his first game of the season after beginning the year in COVID-19 protocols, per Cassidy.

Here's what the Bruins' and Capitals' lines should look like for Saturday's marquee matchup, which is set for 7 p.m. ET:

Bruins (5-1-1)

Brad Marchand

Patrice Bergeron

David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie

David Krejci

Karson Kuhlman

Trent Frederic

Charlie Coyle

Craig Smith

Anders Bjork

Sean Kuraly

Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon

Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton

Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril

Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

Capitals (5-0-3)

Jakub Vrana

Nicklas Backstrom

Tom Wilson

Alexander Ovechkin

T.J. Oshie

Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin

Nic Dowd

Garnet Hathaway

Conor Sheary

Michael Sgarbossa

Daniel Sprong

Zdeno Chara

John Carlson

Brendan Dillon

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Jonas Siegenthaler

Nick Jensen

Vitek Vanecek

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Boston		-129-1.5O 5.5
Washington		+110+1.5U 5.5
Game Info

