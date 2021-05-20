Bruins vs. Capitals Game 3: Watch Taylor Hall score unreal goal in close

Watch Bruins star Taylor Hall score best goal of 2021 playoffs so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Taylor Hall gave Boston Bruins fans something to cheer about Wednesday night in the first Stanley Cup Playoff game at TD Garden since 2019.

One of the reasons why the Bruins acquired Hall at the NHL trade deadline was for his high-end offensive skill. And he showed off that impressive ability in the second period of Game 3 against the Washington Capitals.

Hall took a pass on his backhand, shifted to his forehand and lifted the puck over Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov through a tight window and into the back of the net.

Check out the Grade A move in the video below:

Taylor Hall likes it in Boston. 🚨#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/VvUJTbhmvh — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 19, 2021

The goal was Hall's second of the series. He also scored the tying goal late in the third period of Game 2 in Washington on Monday night. The Bruins went on to win that matchup 4-3 in overtime to even their first-round series.

Hall played quite well for the B's in the regular season, too, tallying 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 games after the trade.

The Bruins should do everything possible to re-sign him in the offseason.