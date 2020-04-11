Bruins under no illusion about the long road back to hockey

There are certainly bigger challenges and question marks facing everybody right now as a coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten people across the United States.

Eventually, the coronavirus outbreak will pass, universal testing will be available and some kind of vaccine will be produced.

With that in mind, it's easily going to be months before the NHL will get back to playing games with the blessing of the Centers for Disease Control along with the US and Canadian governments. The NHL continues to hold onto the hope there will be some kind of regular-season tune-up before a Stanley Cup playoff format that would welcome everybody back to some sense of normalcy.

The longer that the NHL season is on pause, though, directly relates to how long it will take players to ramp up to a playoff level.

"We're still hopeful that we will have the ability to play regular-season games," said Bruins GM Don Sweeney on a Friday Zoom video conference call with reporters. "Some form of it whether it's an exhibition format, or concluding all or some part of the remainder of the regular season. The end result is going to be a combination of a lot of things. The health sectors of the government are going to have to determine when it's safe to return to anything, including our games in our league and around North America.

"Logistically, the NHL and the players are going to work together to find a solution to this. I think everybody knows it's going to take an extended training camp period to get up to speed for the health and well-being of the players," Sweeney said. "We have to be healthy and there have standards in place to uphold [it all], but it's going to take the players and the teams on the same page to find an equitable solution. You just can't jump into games. People talk about just jumping into playoff games and that's a far cry from just getting back on the ice to tell you the truth. You can't assume that they are going to be in game-shape and be ready to play."

It's not going to look anything like playoffs of the past, obviously.

It's likely that the games will be played in empty arenas and it appears inevitable that there will be designated neutral-site areas such as North Dakota, New Hampshire or other regions. Even this would only be possible once the virus has run its course in the hot spots and universal testing was in place with all NHL personnel agreeing to live in strict quarantine while games are taking place.

It goes without saying that it wouldn't be an easy undertaking to make any of that happen.

It all would be part of a quasi-rollout to normalcy across the country that's obviously going to happen in increments based on how badly areas have been stricken by the lethal virus. One thing for sure is that it's not going to all happen overnight.

That was a consistent bit of the message from the Bruins this week with both Torey Krug and Don Sweeney on Zoom calls with the local media.

Krug is in Michigan living with his in-laws and going on outdoor runs and Peloton indoor bike classes while working out around the house. Zdeno Chara has access to a stationary bike, dumbbells and a pool in Florida while safe in his home in a gated community with his family. There may not be more than one Bruins player who's even skated on a frozen sheet the past month while NHL players have been directed to self-quarantine.

It may be another month or two before any of them are given the clearance to skate if they can find a nearby empty rink. It could easily be just as long before any Bruins are called back to Boston to begin informal skating sessions at the B's Warrior Ice Arena practice facility. And then at least a couple of weeks from then before NHL games might actually be played.

"The challenges will be there for us. We all know that skating is such a unique body movement. We've had our strength and conditioning coaches send out workouts to each and every [player] catered a little bit individually to some of the things that guys face during the year to hopefully help them," said Sweeney, who mentioned that Joakim Nordstrom was back in Sweden where there aren't any limitations on people there as in other parts of the world. "In some cases, there will be a healing process that guys can get past some of the nagging things that existed. But that's where the slow ramp-up is going to have to take place.

"In the old days you could jump on the ice for double-sessions and that isn't what this is going to be about. You can't expect players to go from zero to 180 [mph] here and hit the autobahn so to speak. We have to realize that this needs to be in incremental steps," Sweeney said. "Maybe it just goes to us being able to open our buildings and guys getting on the ice in a relaxed way where they are just getting their legs back to the skating motion that's so unique. Guys can do slide-boards at home or other things to simulate the skating motion, but when you're off [for a long period of time] then you have to move the needle slowly. Expectations need to be reset. As general managers, we have to be really realistic in what we have to do in order to keep our players healthy. It has to be standardized around the league for everybody to ensure that the players remain healthy and moved along incrementally to be in the shape they are capable of getting to for playing at a high level."

Krug said that players can use slide-boards or even rollerblade out in their neighborhoods to somewhat simulate a skating motion, but it's a whole different strain on their lower body muscles once they hit the ice. Even in the summer offseason for hockey players, most NHL guys don't go more than a week or two without getting on the ice to remain in good hockey shape for the start of captain's practices and training camp.

"There are so many unknowns. Nobody is training like they normally do. Nobody knows what each other is doing. If we do come back, there needs to be some sort of mini-training camp whether its 7-14 days to give us as much time to get up to speed as possible," said Krug. "I'll be honest with you and pretty blunt. [There's] absolutely nothing. Even roller blading mimics the motion, but you don't get the build-up of lactic acid and having to deal with groin and hip motions when you're digging into the ice to try and stop and start.

"It's a big part of it. Riding a Peloton or using an assault boke to mimic shift lengths can all help and is great, but there is nothing you can do to prepare for the ins and outs of a shift and the physicality of it. You try to mimic a skating motion, but there's nothing you can do to simulate going into the corner against a guy that's 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, trying to outbattle him and then skate away with the puck. There's so many things that you can try and do, but there's nothing that's going to get us into the shape we need to be in like going through a mini-training camp once we get back at this thing."

What does all of this mean?

It means that even when the potential excitement of hockey's return becomes possible it's going to be a slow, methodical return to actual NHL games, and that's exactly the way it should be for everybody's sake.

