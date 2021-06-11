Bruins' Tuukka Rask reveals his injury during playoffs, will have surgery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuukka Rask reveals his injury during playoffs, will have surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was playing at less than 100 percent health during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now we know what exactly he was dealing with over the last few weeks.

Rask revealed Friday morning during the B's season-ending media availability that he was playing with a hip injury.

"I have a torn labrum in my hip. I'm going to do surgery," Rask said. "I just don't know what the exact date is, probably within a month. I'll start the recovery process and then we'll see what the future holds after that. Hopefully the recovery goes well and I'll be ready to play hockey at some point next year."

Here's how Bruins should handle Rask's future, goalie situation

When would Rask be able to play again after surgery? It sounds like early 2022 is a potential target.

"I do (want to play next year). Mentally, I'm up for that," Rask explained. "The physical aspect, hopefully everything goes well. We'd probably be looking at a January or February return to hockey. That's kinda the plan, and hopefully it works out."

Injury also was an issue for Rask during the regular season, where he played in just 24 of the team's 56 games. He was able to play in all 11 of Boston's playoff games, but there were times throughout the postseason when it looked like he wasn't moving as well as you'd expect. So, it's not a surprise at all to hear Rask say he was dealing with a hip issue.

The 34-year-old netminder finished the playoffs with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 GAA. Unfortunately for the Bruins, he struggled in the second-round series loss to the New York Islanders. He gave up four or more goals in three of the six games, including the last two. 

Tuukka Rask on not being able to win a Stanley Cup

1623418881

Rask is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He admitted he wants to return to the Bruins and doesn't have any interest in playing for another team.

If Rask does re-sign with the Bruins, it would behoove the team to add another veteran goalie to the mix. Starting the 2021-22 season with Jeremy Swayman and Dan Vladar -- who have 15 games of regular season experience between them -- is not the most ideal situation if Rask isn't going to play until January at the earliest.

Recommended Stories

  • Tuukka Rask injury: Bruins goalie may need offseason surgery

    Tuukka Rask battled an injury for much of the 2020-21 season, and surgery could be an option for the veteran Bruins goaltender this offseason.

  • Tuukka Rask assesses his performance in Bruins' Game 6 loss to Islanders

    Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask didn't play well in Game 6 against the Islanders, and it was one of thereasons why Boston's season came to an end in a 6-2 loss Wednesday night. Rask assessed his performance after the defeat.

  • Vegas puts on a show in series clincher

    After taking the first two games of their second round series, Colorado has been eliminated from the playoffs. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Here's how David Price's absence is paying dividends for Red Sox

    If there's one half of the Mookie Betts trade the Red Sox have no reason to regret, it's ditching David Price, writes John Tomase.

  • PHT Morning Skate: MacKinnon’s disappointment; Isles’ ‘unfinished business’

    Friday's collection of links.

  • Vanessa Porto deemed unfit to compete, fight vs. Ilara Joanne off Bellator 260

    After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.

  • Stanley Cup window for Bruins' veteran core might finally be closed

    Has the window shut on the Bruins' veteran core to win another Stanley Cup title? It's hard to say no after a disappointing playoff exit and the lack of avenues to improve the roster.

  • 2021 NHL offseason: Bruins free agents, salary cap space and roster recap

    Here's an overview of the Bruins' free agents and salary cap situation ahead of a pivotal 2021 offseason for the franchise.

  • Watch: Browns contract extension roundtable

    Breaking down possible Browns contract extensions for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb and Wyatt Teller

  • Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

    When Alex Pietrangelo signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, he didn’t mince words as to why he left St. Louis after 12 seasons. “Obviously the atmosphere; I mean, I think everybody agrees it’s probably the best place to play in the NHL right now," he said. Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie late in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • Ernie Lively Dies: Prolific Character Actor & Father Of Blake Lively Was 74

    Ernie Lively, a character actor who amassed more than 100 credits during a 45-year film and TV career and was Blake Lively’s father, has died. He was 74. The actor’s rep confirmed to Deadline that he died June 3 in Los Angeles of cardiac complications. He played the father of Blake Lively’s character in 2005’s […]

  • The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show. Decades later, filling the void left by the late Alex Trebek involves sophisticated research and a parade of guest hosts doing their best to impress viewers and the studio that's expected to make the call before the new season begins taping later this summer. Think of Sony Pictures Television as clutching the rose, and Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric and “Jeopardy!” champs Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen among the suitors so far, with more to come including Robin Roberts, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and LeVar Burton.

  • Woman: Missouri lawmaker told her to deny allegations

    A former Missouri police officer campaigning for a state House seat last year repeatedly told a woman to deny that they had sex years ago while she was drunk and he was on duty, the woman says. Emily Orf, 26, spoke to The Associated Press about her interactions with now-Rep. Chad Perkins, after the allegations became public last month. Orf said the allegations are true.

  • French Open fans angry as COVID curfew imposed during match

    Novak Djokovic’s French Open quarterfinal against Matteo Berrettini was delayed for about 22 minutes Wednesday night while thousands of spectators were cleared out of the stadium court because of an 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew. “The conditions were strange with the fans here and then the atmosphere was a bit different (afterward)," Djokovic said after winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 to reach his 40th Grand Slam semifinal. The top-ranked Djokovic was up 2-1 in sets and leading 3-2 in the fourth when play was halted.

  • Patriots' Mac Jones reveals nickname Cam Newton gave him

    Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

  • Draymond hilariously reacts to Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker skirmish

    Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.

  • MLB trade deadline: With 50 days remaining, the biggest names who could be moved by July 30

    Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2

    Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George late in the fourth quarter and stayed down a while.