Bruins' Tuukka Rask becomes second NHL goalie ever to accomplish this feat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is playing at an elite level over the last few months, and in Saturday night's shutout win over the New Jersey Devils he accomplished a rare feat.

Rask extended his point streak to 17 games, becoming only the second goaltender in NHL history ever to have multiple point streaks of 17 or more games in a career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Per @PR_NHL, Tuukka Rask (14-0-3 since Dec. 29) is just the second goalie in NHL history to post multiple career point streaks of at least 17 decisions.



Pete Peeters is other to accomplish the feat (1979-80 w/PHI and 1982-83 with #NHLBruins). pic.twitter.com/5VwXa60ATu



— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2019

The Finnish netminder made 20 saves in the win against the Devils as the B's extended their team point streak to 16 games.

Rask now ranks seventh in the league in goals against average (2.29) and ninth in save percentage (.922). It's certainly possible Rask could play his way into the conversation for the Vezina Trophy -- an award he won during the 2013-14 campaign.

Rask and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak have formed an exceptional tandem for the Bruins. These veteran netminders are largely responsible for Boston ranking second in the league in both goals against per game and save percentage.

Story continues

The Bruins are a hard team to play against, and that identity begins in net, where Rask is having a stellar two-month run as good as any we've seen in team history.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.