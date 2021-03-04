Bruins' Trent Frederic instigates Alex Ovechkin, with painful results

WATCH: Trent Frederic instigates Ovechkin, pays painful price originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Frederic has never been one to shy away from a fight -- even if the other party isn't interested.

After tussling with Washington Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson in the teams' previous matchup, the Boston Bruins forward decided to take a run at the great Alexander Ovechkin Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Frederic took Ovechkin down with a dangerous hit near the boards, prompting the Capitals legend to take a swing at Frederic.

The 23-year-old assumed that was an invitation to drop the gloves. It wasn't.

We can understand why one of the greatest hockey players of all time wouldn't want to spar with a scrappy kid 12 years his junior.

But Ovechkin's rejection didn't deter Frederic, who continued to go after the veteran in the third period. Ovechkin finally snapped, dropping Frederic with a swift stick to the groin area.

That's gotta hurt.

You could argue Frederic's instigation tactic worked: He and Ovechkin received matching minor penalties, taking the Capitals star off the ice late in the third period.

UPDATE (10 a.m. ET): Ovechkin also will pay a price for his jab at Frederic: The NHL fined the Capitals star $5,000 for spearing Thursday.

Washington got the last laugh, however, winning 2-1 in a shootout in Zdeno Chara's first game back in Boston since joining the Caps.

Story continues

Frederic has proven fearless during his third NHL season, and you can thank his older brother in part. The St. Louis native recently told NBC Sports Boston's The Camera Guys about the "Fight Club" he and his brother set up in their basement growing up.

Check out Frederic's full interview with The Camera Guys below: