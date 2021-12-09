Bruins Travel North to Face Struggling Oilers

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Happy Thursday NHL betting fans! So glad to be back here after a 5-0 weekend of betting, we crushed it! 10 games are on tap around the league tonight, so there are no shortages of angles to wager on. Here are two that I zeroed in on for tonight’s action.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET

The St. Louis Blues are starting to the heat up, especially on home ice. The Blues have won 5 straight in their home arena that includes impressive wins over Florida, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas! That stretch has pushed their record to 8-3-1 on the season at the Enterprise Center. The record is great, but this is a bet against the spread. Looking deeper into St. Louis, their numbers are still favorable! The Blues have covered in 8 of 12 games this season ATS which is a rate over 65% of the time. Charlie Lindgren will start in the cage for the Blues which is a downgrade from Ville Husso who had been hot but is now injured. Lindgren looked good in relief against the Panthers on Tuesday, albeit in limited action only having to stop 3 shots. The inexperience of Lindgren could be masked by the fact that Detroit ranks 3rd lowest in Corsi For % at 45.7%, which means they don’t take a ton of shots at even strength so the Blues goaltender may not be asked to do the heavy lifting tonight. Also, out of the lineup for the Blues tonight will be Robert Thomas, Justin Faulk and David Perron. Those injuries hurt but it also helps the bets bottom line. It gives us more value on the Puck Line.

The Detroit Red Wings have traveled to St. Louis and are the Blues' opponent tonight. To their credit they have played above expectations this season. Overall, they are 13-10-3 on the year but the luster fades quickly when you look at the home/road splits for the year. The Red Wings are just 4-7-1 as the away side and are 1-4 over the last 5 road contests. The Detroit starting goaltender is unconfirmed at this time, we will hope it is Thomas Greiss but either way both goaltenders have a GAA north of 2.7 on the season.

The Red Wings are 4-8 ATS as the road team this season, so despite the new goaltender for the Blues and the injuries I am taking the Blues to cover the Puck Line tonight and continue their hot streak on home ice.

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers 9:00 PM ET

This may not have made headlines just yet, but the Oilers are slipping a bit as of late. They have lost their past 3 games and two of those loses weren’t close. During the losing streak the Oilers have been outscored 13-5 and that’s a concerning trend given how this unit is built up front. Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen played in the two-home thumping’s that I was referring to and he did not look good in either outing. Koskinen allowed 9 goals in those two contests and posted save percentages of .846% and .875%. I will give the Oilers some leeway here as Koskinen was thrust into the starting role after a significant injury to starter Mike Smith, but he is the guy now and he’s got to be better. Edmonton remains 9-3 at home this season so beating them is still a tall order but there is a chink in the armor and the Bruins could stage an upset tonight.

Boston’s season has been up and down compared to the Oilers, but they win games when they have to, and after a slightly shocking loss the Canucks last night, I believe the quick turnaround will be good for this unit. Most of the roster is back in the lineup right now and while they are not the deepest team, when everyone is out there, they are still a tough team to beat. The Bruins are 5-4-1 on the road this season and have won 4 of their last 5 away from the Garden. Goaltender Jeremey Swayman got the nod in net last night which means we should see Linus Ullmark tonight between the pipes. Ullmark has not been spectacular this season but has been serviceable. He is 5-4 on the season. The one stat I do like from Ullmark is that he has only allowed 6 goals over the past 3 games. That shows me a positive trend that I like when picking underdogs! I also love the underlying statistics for this team as they rank 4th overall in the NHL in terms of Corsi For % at 53.8%. They may be up and down but a stat like that means they are consistently outplaying the opposition at even strength which is of paramount importance. In addition, the team has used their play to hold down the 6th lowest goals per game average in the NHL at just 2.59 per game! I expect this game to be tight and a gritty one at that, as most Boston hockey games are.

Given the downward trend of the Oilers recently, I am willing to pile on for at least one more night at plus money.

The Picks:

St. Louis Blues -1.5 (+140 on Points Bet)

Boston Bruins Money Line (+110 on Points Bet)