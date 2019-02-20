Bruins trade targets: Artemi Panarin, Mark Stone among best deadline options originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins are winners of six straight games and are rapidly climbing experts' NHL power rankings, so what kind of trade deadline strategy should we expect from general manager Don Sweeney?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, the Bruins have been fairly active in recent seasons under Sweeney and it wouldn't be surprising at all if they made a move (or two) before the Feb. 25 deadline to bolster their lineup.

Scoring is one area of need, particularly with David Pastrnak's thumb injury. The B's didn't have enough scoring depth beyond their top line of Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in last season's second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Therefore, acquiring a top-six forward, or a versatile player who could play on the second or third lines, should be a focus for Sweeney in the coming days.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the best trade targets for Boston to pursue at the deadline.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.