Bruins trade David Backes, prospect, draft pick for Ducks' Ondrej Kase

The Boston Bruins have made their first move ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline, and it's a good one.

The Bruins are sending veteran forward David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase, the B's announced Friday.

Trading away Backes' burdensome contract, which had another year remaining with a $6 million salary-cap hit, is a huge win for the Bruins. Boston is retaining 25 percent of Backes' salary, but this still clears a good chunk of money of the Bruins' payroll.

Kase gives the Bruins additional scoring depth, and it's possible he could play right wing next to David Krejci on the second line. He's tallied 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 49 games for the Ducks this season. Kase is fast and skilled -- the only concern is can he stay healthy. He's never played more than 66 games in a season.

The 24-year-old forward also has a team-friendly $2.6 million salary-cap hit and is signed through the 2020-21 season, so he's not a rental. Kase will be a restricted free agent when his contract expires.

