Bruins get Torey Krug back in the lineup tonight against Detroit

BOSTON -- After operating in bubble wrap for most of the preseason while recovering from a fractured ankle suffered during the playoffs, it looks like Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will make his preseason debut against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Krug was operating in his normal spot Wednesday morning at TD Garden in a pairing with Brandon Carlo, and made it through a full practice on Tuesday ahead of the team's second-to-last exhibition game. It's been a slow, gradual progression for Krug this month, but the 26-year-old was clearly excited to get into a dress rehearsal, or two maybe, ahead of the Oct. 3 season opener against the Washington Capitals.

"It's just being patient and realizing that you're not going to feel like you did the last time you played. But it's going to come pretty quick," said Krug, who was knocked out of Game 4 of the second round playoff series vs. Tampa Bay with the ankle injury after an awkward tumble in the corner. "I'm not too worried about that, so we're right on the cusp [of a return] for sure."

"[The biggest hurdle] is probably just the quick stops and starts in the corner is the last thing to come along, but I actually feel really good skating-wise. I feel fast in the neutral zone. My pivots are good. It's just the stops and starts reacting to the other players in the corner."

Krug has traditionally been a slow starter, and he's also unfortunately been no stranger to rehabbing injuries during training camp as well. So it won't be the first rodeo for the offensive D-man if/when he does suit up on Wednesday night and begins to ease into regular-season mode.

The B's lineup against the Red Wings will also feature David Backes centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in Patrice Bergeron's absence, and perhaps giving them a chance to build chemistry if No. 37 needs to be spelled at all during the regular season. Here are the projected line combos and D-pairings based on Wednesday's morning skate at TD Garden:

Marchand-Backes-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-JFK-Heinen

Cehlarik-Frederic-Stempniak

Winnik-Szwarz-Acciari







Moore McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Vaakanainen-Kampfer



