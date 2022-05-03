Bruins' top prospect Fabian Lysell leads historic WHL playoff upset in first round

Bruins' top prospect Fabian Lysell leads historic WHL playoff upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins weren't able to win Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, but their top prospect managed to secure a historic victory.

Fabian Lysell, who the B's selected 21st overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, led the Vancouver Giants to a stunning upset of the Everett Silvertips in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

The Giants eliminated the Silvertips with a 6-3 win in Monday night's Game 6, becoming the first team in league playoff history to upset a No. 1 seed as the No. 8 seed in Round 1.

Lysell was absolutely incredible in the series, finishing with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in the six games.

Game 1 : Five assists

Game 2 : One assist

Game 3 : One goal, one assist

Game 4 : Two goals

Game 5 : One goal

Game 6: Four assists

A ðŸš€ from Lysell gives the G-Men a two-goal lead! pic.twitter.com/oi4pAio5bZ — x - Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 30, 2022

Lysell's elite offensive abilities were on full display in this series. He's a gifted goal scorer and a fantastic playmaker. He also plays with impressive speed and a high hockey IQ. There's a lot to be excited about with Lysell, and it's possible he could even make the Bruins roster next season.

But for now, Lysell and the Giants will move on to the second round, where they'll face Kamloops Blazers.