Bruins tease new 'reverse retro' jersey with return of classic team logo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are getting another jersey for the 2020-21 NHL season, and they gave fans a sneak preview on Sunday.

The B's tweeted two photos of the upcoming "reverse retro" jersey, and there were a few notable items to take in.

But first, here's the first official look at the Bruins' reverse retro sweater:

The first takeaway is gold being the primary color. The team hasn't won a gold jersey since the 2010 Winter Classic.

Another takeaway is the return of a classic Bruins bear logo, the one used from the late 1970s through the early 1990s. It's not the "Pooh Bear" logo that has gained a lot of popularity among fans, but it does represent an exciting team in Bruins history.

Speaking of eras, the Bruins noted the jersey will have a 1990 theme. The 1989-90 season was a pretty good one for the B's, as they won the Presidents' Trophy and won the Prince of Wales Conference before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

A photo of the entire jersey leaked last week, and so far the leaked jersey matches up with what the Bruins revealed Sunday in the tweet above. The full reveal of the Bruins' reverse retro jersey is reportedly coming later this month.