Bruins' Taylor Hall reveals why he didn't fight after Nathan MacKinnon hit

Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
Taylor Hall reveals why he didn't fight after Nathan MacKinnon hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall laid out Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with a huge open-ice hit during Wednesday night's game in Denver.

The hit looked bad in real time, but after looking at a few replay angles, it quickly became clear that the hit wasn't dirty at all. The unfortunate part was MacKinnon's own stick hitting his nose and causing some bleeding.

MacKinnon left the game and didn't return. It was reported Thursday by ESPN that MacKinnon suffered a broken nose on the play. 

Hall initially received a five-minute major penalty for interference, but the referees decreased it to a two-minute minor after an official review.

The Avs were not content with Hall's penalty and tried several times to get him to answer for the hit by fighting. Hall refused, and he explained why Friday.

Check out his take in the video below:

Taylor Hall addresses hit on Nathan MacKinnon

There was no reason for Hall to fight and take himself off the ice for five minutes in order to atone for a clean hit. Hall played out the situation correctly and made the Avalanche pay by drawing a penalty that resulted in a power-play goal for the Bruins. 

These two teams play one more time in the regular season -- Feb. 21 at TD Garden. You can bet the Avalanche will not have forgotten this hit or Hall's response. 

