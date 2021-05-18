Bruins' Taylor Hall had hilarious reaction to Brad Marchand's OT goal

Taylor Hall had hilarious reaction to Brad Marchand's OT goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand's goal in overtime gave the Boston Bruins a much-needed 4-3 victory in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, and Taylor Hall was waiting for him at the B's bench during the celebrations.

Marchand leapt into Hall's arms as the rest of the team piled on in jubilation.

“(Marchand) doesn’t weigh very much. I’ve been lifting a lot lately, so I guess I was prepared for that,” Hall with a smile during his postgame Zoom call with reporters.

SERIES TIED.



BRAD MARCHAND WITH THE GAME WINNER IN OVERTIME! @NHLBruins #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/KuUm7ies7s — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 18, 2021

Hall was actually pretty excited that Marchand scored so early in overtime besides the obvious fact that it won the game and evened the series. The second-line left winger was dealing with an equipment issue that might've prevented him from getting some early shifts in the OT period.

"I had a real bad skate issue to start overtime," Hall explained. "I was really happy to get that done early and I can get my skate fixed and move on to the next one."

Hall played an immense role in helping the Bruins get to overtime Monday night. He led the team with 11 shot attempts, seven shots on net and six scoring chances, in addition to his tying goal late in the third period.

It was exactly the type of playoff performance the Bruins wanted from Hall when they acquired him at the NHL trade deadline last month.