Bruins stymie Wolfpack girls Friday

Jan. 6—HELENA — Gracie Mockel and Taylor Sayers scored 11 points each for Helena Capital Friday, and the Bruins held down Glacier defensively for a 38-17 Western AA girls basketball win.

Reese Ramey hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the Pack, which fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Western AA games. Capital is 2-3, 1-0.

Glacier 4 5 8 2 — 17

Capital 6 11 7 14 — 38

GLACIER — Jaidyn Pevey 1 1-2 4, Kenedee Moore 1 0-0 2, Karly Allen 1 0-0 2, Charlotte Osler 1 1-2 3, Reese Ramey 3 0-0 8. Totals 7 2-4 17.

HELENA CAPITAL — Anna Cockhill 1 3-4 6, Ali Miller 1 0-0 3, Katie Sheridan 1 0-0 3, Hailey Burger 0 2-2 2, Taylor Sayers 4 2-2 11, Gracie Mockel 4 3-4 11, Brooklyn Brisko 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 12-14 38.

3-point goals — Glacier 3 (Ramey 2, Pevey), Capital 4 (Cockhill, Miller, Sheridan, Sayers). Fouls — Glacier 11, Capital 10.