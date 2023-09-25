Bruins stay hot with a win over Bulls

Sep. 24—The Austin Bruins continued their winning ways when they topped the North Iowa Bulls (1-4 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Ocean Wallace scored to put the Bruins (5-1 overall) up 4-1 early in the third period.

SCORING SUMMARY

NI 0 1 2 — 3

Austin 1 2 1 — 4

First period

(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Gustav Noren) 4:52

Second period

(A) Austin Salani (Dylan Cook, Guastav Noren) 5:43

(NI) Simone Dadie (Justin Mexico, Carter Theissen) 1:01

(A) Parker Anderson (Alex Laurenza, Giuseppe Fiorilla) 11:38

Third period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano) 3:24

(NI) Teddy Richardson (Carter Theissen, Landon MacDonald) 17:45

(NI) Justin Mexico (Ethan Lindahl, Kash Crawford) 19:02