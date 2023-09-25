Bruins stay hot with a win over Bulls
Sep. 24—The Austin Bruins continued their winning ways when they topped the North Iowa Bulls (1-4 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Ocean Wallace scored to put the Bruins (5-1 overall) up 4-1 early in the third period.
SCORING SUMMARY
NI 0 1 2 — 3
Austin 1 2 1 — 4
First period
(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Gustav Noren) 4:52
Second period
(A) Austin Salani (Dylan Cook, Guastav Noren) 5:43
(NI) Simone Dadie (Justin Mexico, Carter Theissen) 1:01
(A) Parker Anderson (Alex Laurenza, Giuseppe Fiorilla) 11:38
Third period
(A) Ocean Wallace (Sam Christiano) 3:24
(NI) Teddy Richardson (Carter Theissen, Landon MacDonald) 17:45
(NI) Justin Mexico (Ethan Lindahl, Kash Crawford) 19:02