Bruins sign forward Alex Chiasson to professional tryout agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The list of players who will compete for an NHL roster spot during Boston Bruins training camp is growing.

The team announced Monday it has signed former Boston University forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Chiasson played 20 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season and scored six goals with three assists. He scored two goals in two games against the Bruins in 2022-23. He also played 29 games for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season and tallied 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

The 32-year-old forward made his NHL debut in the 2012-13 campaign for the Dallas Stars. He has played for the Stars, Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks over his 651-game career. Chiasson has scored 10-plus goals six times. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Chiasson is a big body who will play physical and be a presence in and around the crease. He also has enjoyed success on the power play with 43 career goals in those situations.

If Chiasson makes the team, it'll likely be as a fourth-line forward.

Could Chiasson impress in camp and earn a roster spot? It wouldn't be shocking. But the Bruins really need to give their prospects and young players as much ice time as possible in camp and the preseason to see if they're ready for NHL action. We pretty much know what Chiasson is at this point.