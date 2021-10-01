Bruins send 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell to WHL Vancouver

Bruins send 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell to WHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Fabian Lysell's regular season career with the Boston Bruins won't begin just yet.

The team sent their 2021 first-round draft pick (21st overall) to the WHL's Vancouver Giants on Thursday.

“I thought (Lysell) did well, made some plays, showed that he’s not timid at all in terms of attacking," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters at his Thursday afternoon press conference. "So there’s a lot of good there. I think it’s a positive experience for him and he agreed."

This was an expected move and also the correct one by the Bruins.

Lysell, 18, will be able to play against competition the same age as him in the WHL, while also adapting to the North American-sized rink. It's very common for first-rounders to get a taste of NHL life in the preseason and then go back to junior hockey for a year or two.

Lysell did show a lot of potential in training camp and the two preseason games he appeared in. He's a dynamic offensive player with plenty of speed and offensive skill.

He made a nice pass on Jack Studnicka's second-period goal against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

"He's a good player," Studnicka said of Lysell after the B's lost 3-2 to the Rangers. "To be that age and to have confidence and composure he has out there -- I know, myself, my first couple preseason games, it's nerve-racking. It's something you dream of your whole life. He's a confident player, very fast. I think we were able to keep up with each other out there, and the chemistry was good."

It also would've been tough for Lysell to crack the lineup given the depth the Bruins have up front right now. The B's were aggressive in free agency and added three veteran forwards in Tomas Nosek, Erik Haula and Nick Foligno. Studnicka also has a good shot to earn a regular role. There just isn't a lot of ice time for a young player with zero pro experience given the current roster construction.

Lysell's time will come, though. He's very talented and will only get better playing in a good league such as the WHL.