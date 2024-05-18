Bruins season ends as Florida’s clutch goal lifts Panthers to Conference Finals

With less than 100 seconds remaining in regulation, the Florida Panthers were able to squeak the puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, launching them into the Eastern Conference Finals and sending Boston home for the summer.

Under the two-minute mark, Florida entered the offensive zone with intent. Swayman was unable to corral a wrister from Anton Lundell that defenseman Gustav Forsling lifted up and past Swayman’s stick.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?!?! pic.twitter.com/LzJSewdUyS — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

