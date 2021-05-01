Bruins-Sabres highlights: Craig Smith scores hat trick in B's win

Highlights: Craig Smith scores hat trick as B's beat Sabres, 6-2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins wrapped up their season series vs. the Buffalo Sabres in style on Saturday.

With help from a Craig Smith hat trick, the B's cruised to their third straight victory. Boston's second line stayed hot as David Krejci notched three assists and trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall added one of his own.

Sean Kuraly, Patrice Bergeron, and Nick Ritchie also found the net in the blowout win.

Here's a recap of the B's 30th win of the season.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 6, Sabres 2

BRUINS' RECORD: 30-14-6

Bruins vs. Sabres highlights

Craig Smith gets the scoring started:

Craig Smith gets it started for the @NHLBruins today. pic.twitter.com/7zjESUrFd7 — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

Sean Kuraly puts B's back ahead:

Patrice Bergeron extends the lead:

Captain Bergy always coming through. pic.twitter.com/TfwCtXqaSD — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

Smith gets his second of the day:

That's goal No. 2 for Craig Smith today. pic.twitter.com/pL5pYl842v — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

Smith completes the hat trick:

Not a bad day if we do say so ourselves, Craig Smith!



He snags the @Enterprise hat trick. pic.twitter.com/VMFTjmo1P6 — NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021

Bruins schedule

Monday, May 3: vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET