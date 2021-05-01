Bruins-Sabres highlights: Craig Smith scores hat trick in B's win
The Boston Bruins wrapped up their season series vs. the Buffalo Sabres in style on Saturday.
With help from a Craig Smith hat trick, the B's cruised to their third straight victory. Boston's second line stayed hot as David Krejci notched three assists and trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall added one of his own.
Sean Kuraly, Patrice Bergeron, and Nick Ritchie also found the net in the blowout win.
Here's a recap of the B's 30th win of the season.
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 6, Sabres 2
BRUINS' RECORD: 30-14-6
Bruins vs. Sabres highlights
Craig Smith gets the scoring started:
Craig Smith gets it started for the @NHLBruins today. pic.twitter.com/7zjESUrFd7
— NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021
Sean Kuraly puts B's back ahead:
Sean Kuraly (@kurals9) is fired up! pic.twitter.com/7CzdttT8Zt
— NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021
Patrice Bergeron extends the lead:
Captain Bergy always coming through. pic.twitter.com/TfwCtXqaSD
— NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021
Smith gets his second of the day:
That's goal No. 2 for Craig Smith today. pic.twitter.com/pL5pYl842v
— NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021
Smith completes the hat trick:
Not a bad day if we do say so ourselves, Craig Smith!
He snags the @Enterprise hat trick. pic.twitter.com/VMFTjmo1P6
— NHL (@NHL) May 1, 2021
Bruins schedule
Monday, May 3: vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET