Are these the Bruins' new reverse retro jerseys for 2020-21 NHL season?

Every NHL team reportedly will have a new "reverse retro" jersey for the 2020-21 season, and we might have gotten our first look at the Boston Bruins version on Monday.

CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn tweeted a leak of the Bruins' reverse retro jerseys. Take a look in the photo below:

Here's the Bruins' reverse retro jersey leak pic.twitter.com/FQ56Aglh5W — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 9, 2020

These jerseys are pretty similar to what the Bruins used in the 1980s. The spoked-B logo on the front and the bear logo on the shoulder are basically the same from that era. The main difference is the primary color of the jersey being gold and not black or white.

If these are the actual jerseys, the Bruins have done a pretty nice job. They brought back two well-liked team logos and found a good color to put them on.

The last time the Bruins wore gold jerseys was the 2010 Winter Classic, when they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime at Fenway Park.

The official unveiling of the reverse retro jerseys reportedly is expected to happen later this month.