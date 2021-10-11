Bruins reveal initial roster for NHL season with couple notable names absent

B's reveal initial roster for NHL season with couple notable names absent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins announced Monday their initial roster for the 2021-22 NHL season, and there were a few notable names left off.

Jack Studnicka is the biggest one. The 2017 second-round pick played well in the preseason and training camp, but he will begin the year with the AHL's Providence Bruins.

The Bruins added a lot of bottom-six depth in the offseason with the free-agent acquisitions of Tomas Nosek, Erik Haula and Nick Foligno. Therefore, it was going to be tough for young players like Studnicka to crack the lineup on Opening Night. Maybe the B's could have found a spot for Studnicka as a winger, but his natural position is center and that's where he's most productive.

Chris Wagner is another notable name not on the roster. He's been a staple of the fourth line over the last three years, but his play diminished during the 2020-21 campaign. Wagner and defenseman John Moore were placed on waivers a few days ago but neither player was claimed by another team. Moore is on the initial roster.

Here is the full initial roster for the Bruins. The season begins Tuesday, but the B's don't play their first game until Saturday night when they host the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

Forwards

Patrice Bergeron, Anton Blidh, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, Taylor Hall, Erik Haula, Karson Kuhlman, Curtis Lazar*, Brad Marchand, Tomas Nosek, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith.

Defenseman

Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman *Injured Reserve