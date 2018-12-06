Bruins reveal Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller injury updates plus Gemel Smith claim originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins announced four roster moves Thursday, including injury updates for defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller.

Here's a roundup of the moves:

--Charlie McAvoy (upper body) activated from injured reserve

--Kevan Miller (throat) placed on injured reserve

--Connor Clifton assigned to AHL Providence

--Center Gemel Smith claimed off waivers







McAvoy has missed the last 20 games. His addition to the blue line is much-needed at both ends of the ice with captain Zdeno Chara still out of action due to injury.

Miller suffered a throat injury during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 26 and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Clifton, a 23-year-old defenseman, has played in nine games for the Bruins this season. He's tallied zero points with six shots on goal.

Smith was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Thursday. The 24-year-old center has three points (two goals, one assist) in 14 games this season. He's most likely to fill a third- or fourth-line role for the Bruins.

