Bruins recall Heinen, sign ex-Canadien Ryan White to PTO

BRIGHTON -- After a rough shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Bruins made some alterations to their roster ahead of a three-game West Coast road trip through Colorado, Arizona and Las Vegas.

They called up Danton Heinen from Providence and signed former Montreal Canadiens energy guy Ryan White to a PTO, a move to potentially inject some size, physicality and snarl into a forward group that's currently down both David Backes and Ryan White. The tough-as-nails forward spent last season between the Wild and the Coyotes where he posted 9 goals, 16 points and 84 penalty minutes in 65 games.

Heinen had one assist in one game for the P-Bruins this season, and had an under-the-radar solid training camp with the Bruins after a strong finishing kick to his year in the AHL last season.

Patrice Bergeron wasn't present on the practice ice for the Bruins after skating with the team on Sunday in a non-contact capacity, so it looks like it might be a bit before we see No. 37 in game action.

Coach Bruce Cassidy already confirmed that Bergeron will make the trip with the Bruins, but there's no telling when he'll actually be 100 percent healthy and able to play again.

"We want to be cautious, but we don't want it to be him chasing it all year, so let's give him the appropriate amount of time," said Cassidy. "As you know, that could change if the urgency level of everything goes up. We know that, we're not trying to hide anything here. It's just, he's not 100 percent, doesn't feel ready, so we're going to give him the time that's needed."

Here are the line combos and D-pairings from Tuesday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena with both Heinen and White added to the group:

Marchand-Nash-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Krejci-Bjork

Beleskey-Spooner-Vatrano

Schaller-Kuraly-Heinen







Chara-Carlo

Miller-McAvoy

Krug-McQuaid



