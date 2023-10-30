Advertisement

Bruins rebound with a shutout win

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Oct. 30—The Austin Bruins bounced back from a Friday night loss by blanking the Minot Minotauros (9-3-1 overall) 2-0 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Will Diamond gave Austin (10-3-1 overall) all of the offense it would need when he scored a second period goal for the Bruins and Trent Wiemken stopped all 26 shots he saw to finish with a shutout.

SCORING SUMMARY

Minot 0 0 0 — 0

Austin 0 1 1 — 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Will Diamond (Damon Furuseth) 9:33

Third period

(A) Parker Anderson (Austin Salani) 19:46