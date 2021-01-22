Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener

  • Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    1/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes the save on this attempt by Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    2/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes the save on this attempt by Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save as Boston Bruins centers Charlie Coyle (13) and Patrice Bergeron (37) close in during third-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Bruins Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save as Boston Bruins centers Charlie Coyle (13) and Patrice Bergeron (37) close in during third-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    4/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers (5) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) against the Boston Bruins during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Bruins Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers (5) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) against the Boston Bruins during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) and Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) grapple for the puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    6/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) and Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) grapple for the puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Bruins Flyers Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) as Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) looks up at the replay during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    8/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) as Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) looks up at the replay during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) takes down Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    9/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) takes down Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers players stand for the national anthem before the Bruins' home-opener NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    10/10

    Flyers Bruins Hockey

    Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers players stand for the national anthem before the Bruins' home-opener NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes the save on this attempt by Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. The Bruins won 5-4 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save as Boston Bruins centers Charlie Coyle (13) and Patrice Bergeron (37) close in during third-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) scores against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers (5) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) against the Boston Bruins during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) and Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) grapple for the puck along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) scores against Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during second-period NHL hockey playoff action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) celebrates his goal with right wing Jakub Voracek (93) as Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (55) looks up at the replay during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) takes down Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers players stand for the national anthem before the Bruins' home-opener NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN POWTAK
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Boston Bruins won their home opener with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

In a wild game, the Flyers (3-1-1) led 2-0 and 3-2 but the Bruins (2-1-1) scored four times in the third period on goals by rookie Jack Studnicka, Charlie Coyle, Nick Ritchie and Brandon Carlo.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice for the Flyers, who also got goals from Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim. Jakub Voracek had three assists, Kevin Hayes added two and Carter Hart made 39 saves.

DeBrusk flipped a shot over Hart just under the crossbar for the game-winner.

Tuukka Rask made a glove stop on Giroux to end the shootout. Rask turned aside 22 shots in regulation and overtime.

“He was lights out in the overtime and shootout,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Last year we couldn’t win a shootout to save our lives and this year we’ve won two of them. Go figure.”

Carlo scored Boston’s fourth goal of the third, beating Hart from the left point with 4:42 left to give the Bruins their first lead. But the Flyers tied it on van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game 1:10 later, a wrister from the right circle on the power play.

Rask made the highlight save of overtime, sliding across to rob Hayes with his right pad.

“I actually said (on the bench), ‘I wouldn’t want to go up against Tuuks in a shootout,’” said Studnicka, who scored his first NHL goal. “He’s so calm in there.”

Voracek’s shot from the slot deflected off Sanheim's right skate and in just over five minutes after the Bruins rallied with two goals 70 seconds apart early in the third period to tie it 2-all.

Ritchie’s power-play goal tied it again with 6:38 left in the third.

“We gave the puck away too much in the third. We kind of let them back in the game instead of keep playing our game,” Voracek said. “We should have put the game away in overtime. We had three or four Grade-A chances, but unfortunately Rask stopped them."

Studnicka sliced it to 2-1 just 57 seconds into the third period. It was Boston’s first 5-on-5 goal of the season.

“It was a big one for us there,” Ritchie said.

Coyle’s turnaround shot from the left circle tied it.

Playing their first home game in TD Garden since March 7, the Bruins created the atmosphere of an opener — as best they could without fans — by introducing their coaching staff and players, including those who were sidelined and dressed in suits.

“We knew that they would come out hard; this was their first home game,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “Sometimes games unfold like this. Our power play found a way to tie the game up and we got a point out of this and it's onto the next game.”

The last time the Bruins played at the Garden they were rolling with the NHL’s best record. Since then, they lost in the second round of the playoffs to eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay and saw Zdeno Chara, their 14-year captain, leave via free agency to sign with Washington.

NICE TOUCH

Todd Angilly sang a socially distanced version of the national anthem that was taped outside the home of Stephen A. Cipolla of Somerville, a 42-year season-ticket holder who died recently from complications of COVID-19.

SOUNDS AND SIGHTS

Music blared — as usual — during stoppages, but with the empty black seats as a backdrop it was the sounds of sticks, pucks banging off the boards, calls for passes and even a few complaints about penalties that echoed around the arena.

WHAT’S NEXT

Flyers: Face the Bruins again Saturday night in their second of a four-game road trip. The final two will be in Newark, New Jersey, against the Devils.

Bruins: Saturday’s game against Philadelphia will be their second of a three-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rogers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • J.J. Watt shares funny story about Philip Rivers following QB’s retirement

    Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • NBA fans react to Draymond Green’s controversial ejection

    Draymond Green was ejected on Thursday night against the Knicks for... yelling at his own teammate.

  • How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

    How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

    Perhaps, coach Fran McCaffery said, his Iowa team got too comfortable. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes came into Thursday night’s game against Indiana on a five-game winning streak and tied for the Big Ten lead. It’s a lesson McCaffery hopes his team learned.

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Tyreek Hill explains why he shoved Chiefs WRs coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's game

    Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • Report: Cavaliers trading Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets for second-round pick

    Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly had an outburst in the Cavs' locker room last week, which prompted the team to find a way to deal him.

  • 6 QBs for Colts to consider after Philip Rivers’ retirement

    How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.

  • Unclaimed on waivers, Mark Ingram can now sign with a playoff team

    We’re gathering more information regarding the unconventional decision of the Baltimore Ravens to waive multiple players in the aftermath of their postseason-ending loss to the Bills. As previously explained, any player claimed on waivers now won’t officially join his new team until after the Super Bowl. If, however, the player passes through waivers unclaimed, he [more]

  • 4 Steelers who won’t be on the roster in 2021

    This offseason is going to be like none other in recent memory when it comes to the salary cap.

  • Bucs' Mike Evans sums up Tom Brady's impact: 'He's just playing chess'

    To Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the impact his quarterback Tom Brady has had on the organization cannot be understated.