Bruins power play accomplishes rare Stanley Cup feat not seen since 1947

The Boston Bruins power play was historically dominant in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins went 4-for-4 with the man advantage in their 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. The B's are the first team to score four power-play goals on the road in a Stanley Cup Final game since 1947.

#NHLBruins are the first team to score 4 Power Play goals in a road game in the #StanleyCup Final since the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the 1947 series at Montreal. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 2, 2019

Before scoring their fourth power-play goal, the Bruins were the first road team to score three times on the man advantage in a Stanley Cup game since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug scored one goal with three assists to set a new team record for the most points in a Cup Final game, and all of his scoring came on the power play.

The Blues penalty kill need to throw out its game plan and come up with a whole new scheme because whatever was taken into Game 3 clearly is not working. Boston has scored six power play goals in this series, including at least one PP tally in each of the three games.

