Bruins will play Blackhawks in 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame

As has been rumored for a few weeks, the Bruins will face the Chicago Blackhawks next New Years Day - Jan. 1, 2019 - in the NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., the NHL announced Saturday.

The matchup of the two Original Six NHL teams will be the third appearance in the NHL's outdoor showcase event for the B's (the won one and lost one). It'll be the Blackhawks' fourth Winter Classic, where they'll still seeking their first victory.

The Bruins were last in the game on Jan. 1, 2016 when they lost to the arch-rival Montreal Canadiens 5-1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime in the 2010 Classic at Fenway Park. The Blackhawks previous appearances were in 2009, a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley Field; a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Nationals Park; and a 4-1 loss against the St. Louis Blues in 2017 at Busch Stadium.

The 2018 game this New Year's Day will pit the New York Rangers against the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field in Queens, home of the New York Mets. The Bruins-Blackhawks game will mark the second time the Winter Classic is being held at a college football stadium. The 2014 game matching the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs was held at 120,000-seat Michigan Stadium, the "Big House" in Ann Arbor.