Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus.

The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Oskar Steen, F

Nick Wolff, D

Connor Carrick, D

Steen is the most notable name in this group.

He had a strong 2021-22 season for Providence, scoring 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games. The 2016 sixth-round draft pick was a potential candidate for a bottom-six roster spot at the NHL level to begin the season, but other players such as A.J. Greer, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner and Marc McLaughlin have performed better.

Steen is signed for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with a salary cap hit of $800,000 at the NHL level. A fresh start might be best for him.

Wolff and Carrick are defensive depth options for the Bruins, assuming each passes through waivers unclaimed.