Bruins – Penguins hits: Malkin injured, Tanev ejected for boarding Tinordi

The Bruins and Penguins enter the third period tied 1-1 after big (sometimes controversial) hits, injuries, and penalty calls. First, a Jarred Tinordi hit prompted Evgeni Malkin to leave the Bruins – Penguins game with an injury. Later on, Brandon Tanev was ejected for boarding Tinordi.

However Penguins fans feel about Tanev receiving a major for his hit on Tinordi (they’re mad), it’s impressive that Pittsburgh killed the five-minute major penalty. You can watch that game live on NBCSN, and also watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Tinordi hit injures Malkin; Tanev tossed for boarding Tinordi

Check out the Tinordi hit on Malkin in the video above this post’s headline.

Again, Tanev was livid after receiving a five-minute major for boarding Jarred Tinordi:

There’s plenty of room for debate about the call. During the telecast, Pierre McGuire disagreed with the officials. Following that, Keith Jones was more ambivalent during an intermission breakdown. One thing with boarding hits is that a seemingly passable check can get dangerous when a player is in a vulnerable position — especially when they’re a dangerous distance from the boards.

Either way, it’s likely that the Bruins will be without Tinordi for some time, and the Penguins must be concerned about Malkin’s injury status. (The Bruins announced that Tinordi won’t return, so he’s missing the rest of this one, at minimum.)

