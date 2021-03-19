Bruins' next two games postponed as four players enter COVID protocol

Next two Bruins games postponed; four players in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are seeking a third consecutive win, but they won't get that opportunity until next week at the earliest.

The Bruins' games at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, March 20 and versus the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 23 have been postponed after four Boston players entered COVID protocol Friday, the NHL announced.

The Bruins are expected to resume practicing next Wednesday and could return to game action next Thursday, March 25 against the Islanders at the earliest, per the league.

That March 23 game was set to be the first at TD Garden with fans in attendance, so fans will have to wait until March 25 to see their team in action.

Boston and Buffalo cancelled their morning skates Thursday after a Bruins player and a Sabres staff member both entered COVID protocol. The teams played anyway, however, with the B's cruising to a 4-1 win at KeyBank Arena.

The Sabres already have had seven games postponed due to COVID this season, including three against the Bruins. Saturday and Tuesday will mark the sixth and seventh postponements of the year for Boston, which had won two in a row after dropping four of five.