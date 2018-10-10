Bruins move Saturday start time to 3 p.m. to avoid conflict with ALCS Game 1

The Bruins have moved the start time of their game this Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings to 3 p.m. to avoid conflict with Game 1 of the ALCS.

The Bruins were originally scheduled to play at 7 p.m., but the start was moved up after the start time for Game 1 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park was announced to be 8:09 p.m.

The Bruins (2-1-0) have won two straight while the Red Wings (0-1-2) are looking for their first win.

