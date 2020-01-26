NHL's All-Star weekend isn't just a time for the NHL's best players to showcase their skills on the ice. Apparently, their mascots get a chance to do that as well.

The NHL has a mascot game every year at All-Star weekend to showcase the Grittys and Youppis of the world. But just before the start of Saturday night's NHL All-Star Game, the Boston Bruins took some time to shout out their mascot Blades.

As you can see in the video below, courtesy of the Bruins official Twitter account, Blades had a pretty nice dangle to beat the Anaheim Ducks mascot, Wildwing, and net a goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Considering that's a person in a bear costume on skates, that's pretty good.

The Bruins will be hoping that David Pastrnak can find success similar to that of Blades during the game on Saturday night. To watch the NHL All-Star Game, click here.

Bruins mascot gets involved with sweet goal at NHL All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston